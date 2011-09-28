Definitive Proof Sarah Palin Isn't Running For President

Last night ABC News reported that Sarah Palin is ‘threatening’ to sue Crown publishers for “knowingly publishing false statements” in Joe McGinnisses book The Rogue.



Their proof is reportedly an email the Palin camp has obtained in which “McGinniss writes that attorneys from Crown Publishing told him ‘nothing I can cite other than my own reporting rises above the level of tawdry gossip. The proof is always just around the corner, but that is a corner nobody has been able to turn’ and that McGinniss ‘ran out of time’ to sufficiently source the book.”

It’s unclear who the email is addressed to or how the Palins came by it.

But that’s not what’s interesting about this.

What’s interesting about this is Palin, who was widely defended by the press against the unsourced quotes in McGinnissess’ book, is choosing to go the relatively quiet route of a lawsuit rather than blast accusations against McGinniss all over her Facebook and reclaim the newscycle at a time when the press is struggling to fill in the gaping hole left by Rick Perry (Chris Christie is thus far not cooperating).

That would be at least 5 days worth of a newscycle. And more than enough to regenerate ‘Palin for President’ rumours and then send them into overdrive.

I mean, the mainstream media practically wrote her a valentine with their reaction to Rogue.

The only conclusion here is she’s not interested in that ‘presidential’ news cycle being revived (maybe she’s seen the latest poll numbers).

As it is Palin is filing a lawsuit. Or threatening to…she hasn’t actually done so yet. And otherwise — notwithstanding Todd’s statement a few weeks back — she’ been totally silent on the book. Which is very strange. When Palin is silent it usually means she has no idea what to do (or she’s in the process of making another blood libel video).

Or maybe she’s over at Joe McGinnisses’s Rogue blog ghost-writing.

Here’s the latest from poor picked-on McGinniss, who, lest you forget, moved in next door to the Palin’s to write his book, which is fine, but quit complaining about the heat if you opt to live in the kitchen stove:

All in all, it made for a long week as Piers Morgan, the women of The View, Joy Behar, Martin Bashir, etc. etc. came at me with fangs bared.

That was fine. I’ve been dealing with hostile interviewers since 1969, when many in the MSM of the time attacked me for having had the gall to write disparaging things about the man who was then President: Richard Nixon.

I was slightly annoyed that the cowardly lion Keith Olbermann, after bashing my book and me on the Bill Maher show–even while admitting that he hadn’t read it–canceled my scheduled appearance with him last week, apparently afraid to confront me face to face.

Rachel Maddow and Terry Gross of Fresh Air wouldn’t even schedule me.

“Morning Joe” also canceled.

I must have committed a truly egregious crime in order to turn MSNBC hosts into clones of those at Fox News.

What do they have in common?

Fear of Sarah Palin.

And need of Sarah Palin

Even though she holds no office, nor ever will again, MSM cowers in anticipation of her lash.

But they also know she still drives ratings.

This combination of fear and perceived necessity has caused MSM to give Sarah a free pass from the start. And apparently it’s automatically renewable as long as her presence on the political scene draws viewers and readers.

She has succeeded in bringing out the worst in MSM: both their cravenness and their greed.

McGinniss writes he can’t even tell his fans where his upcoming readings are because of threats on his life from Palin fans. There hasn’t been a person so victimized by the lamestream media since…Sarah Palin.

These two are a match made in heaven.

Perhaps Palin’s just angry to get beat at her own game. At least he didn’t accuse her of creating death panels when she was mayor.

Now read what all the ‘Rogue’ fuss is about >>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.