POLL: Alaskans Can't Stand Sarah Palin

Photo: Mike Licht

Familiarity breeds contempt?



Apparently Alaskans did not participate in this year’s Gallup poll that concluded Sarah Palin was the second most-admired woman in the world.

According to a new Public Policy Polling survey she is not well-liked at all.

In Alaska just 33% of voters have a favourable opinion of her to 58% with a negative one. The only place where fewer voters see her positively than her own home state is dark blue Massachusetts.

But it’s not just blue Alaska that has a problem. Republicans in the state don’t like her much either.

What makes her home state numbers unusually bad is that Republicans see her favourably by only a 60/30 margin. In most places she’s closer to 80% favorability within her own party. Also while independents don’t like her anywhere their level of animosity in Alaska is unusually large- 65% unfavorable to only 25% with a favourable opinion.

And while this may hurt Palin’s hometown pride, the real problem (if she’s serious about running for president) is that no one really likes her anywhere. Says PPP: “a majority of voters in every single state we have polled so far on the 2012 race has an unfavorable opinion of her.”

Knowing Palin, she will somehow manage to turn this into a campaign platform.

