Sarah Palin Wouldn't Publicly Support Carrie Prejean Because She Was Scared Of Having To Answer Questions From Media

More from the leaked manuscript by Sarah Palin‘s disgruntled former aide Frank Bailey.The latest reveal from the still unpublished 456-page manuscript has Sarah Palin upset that she is being criticised in the media for not supporting then-embattled Miss Universe winner Carrie Prejean.



From Politico, who (naturally) has the manuscript:

I got slammed on Fox News today for not defending (Carrie Prejean), speaking out for someone unfairly and mercilessly attacked by hypocritical media,” Palin wrote.

I think it would be good to have that statement out there that of course I support this young, strong woman who voiced her honest opinion on stage – then got punished and crucified for doing so. What kind of statement can go out to solidify my already-spoken support for her? I know if I were in her shoes (and I have been) it does mean a lot to have someone with the balls to publicly speak up in support. I’ve asked for [Donald] Trump’s contact info so I can thank him, too.

Palin, however, apparently quickly reconsidered when it occurred to her voicing support for Prejean might lead reporters to, gasp, ask her other questions: “If I call those reporters then I’m on the hook to answer all their other questions they want.” Eee gads.

Interesting to note that Bailey has apparently been shopping this manuscript since the fall of 2009 but had no takers. Politico attributes this to the manuscripts focus on Alaska politics, but rather amazing that these bits didn’t get leaked when Palin-mania was at its height.

