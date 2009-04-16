Sarah Palin Made $125K Last Year; Tina Fey Made $4.6 Million Imitating Her

Our buddy, the Mad Hedge Fund Trader, points out today that while Sarah Palin made $125,000 during a year in which she both ran a state and ran for the nation’s second-highest office, Tina Fey made $4.6 million making fun of her.



He said:

“Whoever thought laughs would be more profitable that campaign promsises? Maybe Tina Fey is better at being Sarah Palin than Saran Palin is. Go figure.”

The numbers come from Sunday’s Parade magazine.





