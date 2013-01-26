Sarah Palin Is Leaving Fox News

Photo: Courtesy of Fox News

After a three-year run as a paid contributor to the nation’s highest-rated cable news channel, Sarah Palin and FOX News have cut ties, according to a source close to the former Alaska governor.”It’s my understanding that Gov. Palin was offered a contract by FOX, and she decided not to renew the arrangement,” the source close to Palin told RCP. “She remains focused on broadening her message of common-sense conservatism across the country and will be expanding her voice in the national discussion.”



The source declined to say whether Palin would pursue a television contract with another news network, such as CNN.

After resigning as governor in 2009, Palin became one of FOX News’ marquee on-air assets, appearing frequently across its programming and often generating headlines for her memorable and characteristically provocative commentary.

In 2010, FOX News constructed a studio inside Palin’s Wasilla, Alaska, home where her husband Todd would sometimes act as cameraman and producer during her live television appearances.

Palin’s relationship with FOX appeared to take several rocky turns. In a Facebook post during the Republican convention last August, for instance, the 2008 Republican vice-presidential nominee lamented that the news channel had “cancelled all my scheduled interviews tonight.”

A spokesperson for FOX did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

