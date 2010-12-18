Sarah Palin Meets The Lamestream Media: You Call The Tax Deal Compromise, I Call It Flip-Flop

Here is perhaps the most revealing exchange from Sarah Palin‘s interview with ABC News this morning.



When asked how she felt about the tax deal by ABC’s Robin Roberts Palin began on a surprisingly conciliatory note, saying this is the one time she’s “really grateful the President flip-flopped”…before flip-flopping herself and criticising the President for creating a “temporary economy.”

Palin would rather have seen “Congress hold off on this, President Obama hold off on this, let the new Congress be seated and the do this right.”

Indeed. What “right” is remains unclear because Palin doesn’t articulate an alternate plan, but Robins doesn’t press her on this, instead she holds Palin to her phrasing.

Roberts: You said flip-flop. It’s compromise. And that’s part of the thing the American public has been saying. Can’t you guys get together. Bi-partisanship. And then he will be accused, as you have done, of saying flip-flop. How do you reach compromise if you don’t…

Palin (was that a momentary look of panic on her face?): “I would say that it is a flip-flop in his position on taxes because he was so adamant about not allowing the tax cut extension to take place for job creators, and then all of a sudden one day he was fine with it. You term it compromise, I term it flip-flop…it’s still not good enough.”

Short version: No matter what the President does it is wrong. Even if it’s exactly what the GOP has been pushing for. Even if the nation likes it. It is wrong simply by dint of it involving the President.

Palin goes on to say that her high polling negatives don’t bother her because “that’s what competitive primaries are all about…debating the issues.”

Any mention of Palin debating immediately has the press watering at the mouth. However, answers like the one above suggest that Palin hasn’t quite adjusted to life outside her Facebook page where she will be required to show she’s able to work with others and not just criticise them.

‘You say compromise, I say flip-flop’ makes for a great ‘Facebook note’ subject line but as a campaign platform it’s entirely too 2004 to be feasible. Video below.





