Sarah Palin And Kate Gosselin Join Forces In Alaska In What Might Be The Strangest Episode Of Reality TV Ever

Welcome to TLC’s ratings bizarro world.



Last night Kate Gosselin and her eight children joined Sarah Palin in Spalaska. Sort of like the reality TV version of the Friends cast showing up in the ER hospital.

It’s hard to know which was the stranger (read: most ridiculous) moment. In the first half of the show Palin and Gosselin commiserate over how the paparazzi camp out on their front lawns (or in Palin’s case, next door in the form of Joe McGinniss) while their children frolic in front of the TV cameras in the Palin house.

Says Kate, a woman who’s achieved fame by starring in a reality show centered are around her children: “There’s not a whole lot of people I run into that can understand the scrutiny of the media and beyond.” Or the delicate balance of reality TV drama.

Which brings us to the second strange: Gosselin having what appeared to be a genuine camping meltdown (she was hungry, it was cold) and hauling her kids off to a warm lodge somewhere off camera, while Palin remained nonchalantly cheery.

Result? Further “proof” Sarah Palin can kill a bear with her bare hands and maintain smile while doing so. Or something.

Actually, mostly you just feel bad for the kids. Vid below.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.