Sarah Palin says Kamala Harris and AOC are ‘fake feminists who bring the woman’s movement back so far’

Sarah Palin in a Fox News appearance called AOC and Kamala Harris “fake feminists.”

Palin said AOC and Harris use gender and sexism to “deflect from what the real issues are.”

“I’m really thankful that I was brought up in a place where gender truly has not mattered,” Palin said.

Sarah Palin, the former Republican governor of Alaska and GOP vice presidential nominee, in an appearance on “Fox News Primetime” Monday decried Vice President Kamala Harris and Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as “fake feminists.”

Palin accused Harris and Ocasio-Cortez of using sexism and gender to “deflect from what the real issues are.”

“Man, these fake feminists who bring the women’s movement back so far by channeling everything right on back to ‘Oh, it’s our gender.’ Doggone it, ‘People don’t like us because we’re female,'” she said. “It’s your work ethic. I’m really thankful that I was brought up in a place where gender truly has not mattered.”

The former Alaska governor took particular issue with Ocasio-Cortez recently suggesting that her Republican critics were taking out their “sexual frustration” on her. This came in response to comments from Steve Cortes, an former commentator for the conservative TV network Newsmax and ex-advisor to former President Donald Trump, who attacked Ocasio-Cortez over a maskless photo with her boyfriend in Florida.

“If Leftists like AOC actually thought mandates and masking worked, they wouldn’t be frolicking in free FL,” Cortes wrote on Twitter. Cortes also took aim at Ocasio-Cortez’s boyfriend, attacking his “gross pale male feet” and “hideous sandals.”

In response, the New York Democrat said, “If Republicans are mad they can’t date me they can just say that instead of projecting their sexual frustrations onto my boyfriend’s feet. Ya creepy weirdos.”

Palin said Ocasio-Cortez’s response to Cortes was “pretty creepy, pretty junior high-ish creepy.”

“And obviously it’s a tactic so that she doesn’t have to be held accountable. It sounds like she hasn’t been held accountable for much, maybe in her entire life. She does not have that foundation,” Palin added.

Monday was not the first time Palin has referred to Ocasio-Cortez as a fake feminist. During a Fox News appearance in September, Palin said: “She is such a fake feminist … She’s milking the whole female thing, and as a real feminist, I’m embarrassed for her.”

Ocasio-Cortez at the time responded by mocking Palin in a video posted to Twitter.

“Does my existence make you mad? Does the fact that yes, I am a mouthpiece for the people of New York’s 14th Congressional District, upset you?” Ocasio-Cortez said in the video. “Well I have help for you. Call 1-800-CRY-NOW. That’s 1-800-CRY-NOW.”

Harris and Ocasio-Cortez did not immediately respond to a request for comment.