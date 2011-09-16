ROGUE: The 12 Most Shocking Revelations From The New Sarah Palin Book

Rogue, Searching For The Real Sarah Palin, Joe McGinniss‘s much-talked about new book will hit shelves later this week.



In the meantime it is hitting media desks around the city.

We got a copy today.

You will recall that in May 2010 McGinniss, a longtime political journalist who perhaps is best known for writing the 1969 book The Selling of the President 1968, moved in next door to the Palins.

Shortly after McGinniss moved in and introduced himself to Todd, Sarah essentially accused him on her Facebook page of peeping on daughter Piper. Cue media firestorm. Later that year, McGinniss’s presence factored heavily into the premiere of ‘Sarah Palin’s Alaska’ for the same reason.

McGinniss uses this experience to frame the book, and ostensibly paint himself as the latest victim of the Palin’s violent paranoia. So much so he can’t seem to have an encounter with a single resident of Alaska without being offered a gun for protection.

And violently paranoid is certainly the best way to describe the Palin that McGinniss portrays in this book.

The result is a picture of a small town woman desperate for a larger stage (it’s admittedly a little heartbreaking to read of 28-year-old Sarah Palin, already a mother of three, secretly driving all the way to Anchorage to see Ivana Trump shill for her new perfume line just to get a real life glimpse of “glamour”) who will stop at nothing to get the attention she feels she deserves (think the Nicole Kidman in To Die For except without the murder).

The tactics she employs to become mayor of Wasilla are the exact same the world has become familiar with since her rise to Vice Presidential candidate. Essentially, at least according to McGinniss, the Sarah Palin we know is simply Wasilla Sarah writ large.

Most of the book, however, is essentially dressed up small town gossip. Well-dressed! McGinniss is a good writer and the book is a compelling read. But gossip nonetheless. Suffice to say, McGinniss, who apparently spoke to every small town resident who ever had an interaction with the Palins ever, is not shy about printing anonymously sourced gossip, or even sourced gossip!

And while much of it backs up the paranoid, mean-spirited Sarah Palin we’ve all become familiar with, it also succeeds in painting McGinniss as being just as attention hungry and just as media-savvy as his subject.

To that end it’s worth noting this book comes with neither an index nor chapter headings meaning that it’s impossible to flip to names or juicy bits. One must read the entire thing. And I did.

McGinniss writes that according to a friend Palin 'hauled his arse down, but she freaked out afterward. Hysterical, crying, totally flipped out. The thing people remember is her freak-out, how completely crazy she got. 'I fucked a black man.' She was just horrified. She couldn't believe she'd done that.' Rice remembers it differently: 'We just hit it off. In a short time, we got to know a lot about one another. It was all done in a respective (sic) way, nothing hurried...Even after I left Alaska we talked a lot on the phone. I think right up until the time she got married. She was a gorgeous woman. Super nice...Afterward, she was a big crush I had.' Palin reportedly left her first college, University of Hawaii at Hilo because of all the dark-skinned people. The 'many people of colour made her nervous.' In keeping with the theme, Todd allegedly beat up the only black kid in Wasilla simply because he was black. He was also the stepson of the woman who rented out her house to McGinniss. Wasilla is a very small place. Sarah Palin was an ugly duckling and the boys didn't like her. The group of girls she used to hang out with were referred to as 'The Nunnery' and her first boyfriend was Todd. However, we are informed this prudishness didn't keep Palin from sleeping naked on school trips. Later, McGinniss implies she and Todd (who was apparently an infamous ladies man) married because Sarah was pregnant with Track. Palin inhaled. Sarah first smoked pot with her best friend's father whilst in college. She also allegedly did cocaine with Todd off the back of an overturned drum on a snowmobiling trip. Palin is a bad mother and she and Todd are locked in an unhappy, dysfunctional marriage. Threaded throughout the book are accusations that Palin ignores her children except when they can bolster her image. She can't cook -- even a grilled cheese! -- and far from being a hockey mum, son Track was often forced to drive himself to hockey games. Meanwhile, she and Todd are far from happily married. 'Friends' recount hearing them scream profanities at each other and Todd allegedly spends a great deal of time away from home. Todd and Sarah have both cheated on each other. This rumour was bandied around during the 2008 election but didn't get much traction. However, according to McGinniss it's common knowledge that Palin cheated on Todd with his business partner Brad Hanson, resulting in Todd shutting the business down. The affair was allegedly retribution for all of Todd's dalliances: ''Todd was basically spanked and back in his box,' a friend of his says, 'The marriage was never really right before and it was never right after.'' Palin pissed people off so quickly after being elected mayor that there were almost immediately calls for her recall. She immediately fired the sheriff and attempted to get rid of the city's librarian, who refused to kowtow to her demands to censor books about homosexual families. This, however, proved a step too far, and the librarian stayed though her budget was stripped. Sarah and Todd forced son Track to join the military. Palin was governor at the time and she and Todd were allegedly worried that Track's somewhat out-of-control antics would prove embarrassing. McGinniss says it was simply a bonus that Palin then got to boast about her son's military service. Trig. McGinniss compiles a bunch of anecdotes and some well worn evidence that it was unlikely Palin was pregnant with Trig in early 2008. Not the least of which is the (well known) fact she chose to fly back to Texas after her water broke and Todd's email to staff the night she went into labour that makes no mention of it. McGinniss also touches on the extra cynical (and pretty much entirely unbelievable) theory she adopted a Downs Syndrome baby to help her political career. Or, conversely, that she was intentionally trying to risk her presidency. He does not solve the Trig question, such as it is. The house next door to the Palins that McGinniss rented formerly housed drug addicts. The house, it should be noted, was rented to McGinniss by a woman named Catherine Taylor who sought him out with repeated phone calls over a few months. Possibly her persistence had something to do with Taylor's less than pleasant interaction with Todd years before: He allegedly purchased the property and shortly thereafter informed Taylor they were going to cut across her property to build their house and there was nothing she could do about it because Palin was mayor at the time. Prior to McGinniss's arrival it was used to house ex-cons, drunks and drug addicts. Every single person McGinniss encounters in Alaska tries to give him a gun to protect himself from the Palins. Literally. At every turn McGinniss is being offered a gun--or many!--by friendly Alaskans warning him he needs to protect himself against the Palins. (They also arrive bearing blueberry pie.) From afar NYT journalist David Carr encourages him to move to a different location saying, 'What is the upside when the downside is you could get killed'? Meanwhile the Wasilla sheriff assures McGinniss officers are conducting extra patrols around the property to make sure he's safe. However, he advises him to put a chain at the end of his driveway so he doesn't get shot in a drive-by. Roger Ailes refused to give Sarah Palin ANY Fox News time to respond to the Gabby Giffords crosshairs controversy. Sarah Palin wanted Roger Ailes to clear Fox airtime for her to respond to the Giffords shooting. He not only categorically denied it to her he also forbid her to use the home studio Fox had built on her property in Alaska to respond to the shooting. As a result she recorded her now-infamous 'blood libel' response on a home camera and uploaded it to Vimeo.

