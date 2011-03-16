Here's The Cover Of The Sarah Palin Book Written By The Journalist The Palins Built An 8 Ft Fence To Keep Out

Last May investigative journalist Joe McGinniss moved next door to Sarah Palin‘s home in Wasilla Alaska to better research his book on the former governor.



Palin quickly accused him of spying on her young daughters and Todd immediately erected an 8ft wall to keep his prying eyes out.

Both incidents featured prominently in the first segment of her reality show Sarah Palin’s Alaska.

McGinniss’s book — tentatively titled The Rogue: Searching for the Real Sarah Palin — is set to hit shelves this September and Amazon has posted the cover.

You’d be forgiven for mistaking it for some sort of Norah Roberts mystery thriller.

Alas Amazon has no details on the contents but one imagines the wall will figure into it somewhere.

Whether or not the real Sarah Palin emerges is another question altogether.

