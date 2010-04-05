Sarah Palin Is Now Much Richer Than You Are

I’m a one-woman media empire!

When Sarah Palin made her debut as the host of “Real American Stories” on Fox News on Thursday night, she described several triumphs of regular people over insurmountable odds, but she missed an obvious one: her own.After her failed bid for the vice presidency, she was more or less told to head back to Alaska to serve out her term as governor — a kind of metaphorical kitchen.



Instead, she quit her day job and proceeded to become a one-woman national media empire, with the ratings and lucre to show for it.

