Sarah Palin Is 'More Admired' Than Oprah Winfrey

Gallup has released its annual most admired poll results.
The list is rife with female politicians and former First Ladies.
Interestingly the only celebrity to make the list is Angelina Jolie. Meanwhile, usual ‘admired’ suspect Oprah Winfrey does not rank quite as high as you might have suspected.
Sarah Palin, on the other hand, has a lot of fans.
