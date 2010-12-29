Sarah Palin Is 'More Admired' Than Oprah Winfrey

Gallup has released its annual most admired poll results.



The list is rife with female politicians and former First Ladies.

Interestingly the only celebrity to make the list is Angelina Jolie. Meanwhile, usual ‘admired’ suspect Oprah Winfrey does not rank quite as high as you might have suspected.

Sarah Palin, on the other hand, has a lot of fans.

9 (tie): Barbara Bush 9 (tie): Laura Bush 9 (tie): Aung San Suu Kyi 8: Margaret Thatcher 7: Angelina Jolie 6: Queen Elizabeth 5: Condoleezza Rice 4: Michelle Obama 3: Oprah Winfrey 2: Sarah Palin 1: Hillary Clinton

