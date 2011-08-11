Sarah Palin Is Gatecrashing The Iowa Straw Poll

Photo: Courtesy of @ennairam6

After nearly three months off the road, former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin’s quixotic “One Nation” bus tour is headed to Iowa this week, according to Organize4Palin, a network of Palin supporters.It is not clear when Palin and her bus will arrive in Iowa, but the former vice presidential candidate does plan on attending the State Fair in Des Moines on Saturday, the same day that most of the (declared) Republican presidential candidates round up voters for the Ames Straw Poll.



According to a fundraising email obtained by CNN, Palin’s bus tour will also visit the hometowns of former U.S. presidents Harry Truman and Ronald Reagan in Missouri and Illinois, respectively.

“The heartland is perfect territory for more of the One Nation Tour as we put forth efforts to revitalize the fundamental restoration of America by highlighting our nation’s heart, history, and founding principles,” Palin writes in the email.

UPDATE, Aug. 11: The Des Moines Register reports that Palin will be at the Iowa State Fair on Friday, not Saturday. The email announcing her visit did not say what day she would arrive in Iowa.

