Sarah Palin Is Completely Justified In Calling The Media 'Lame'

At least in this one instance.

Palin was in Haiti over the weekend ostensibly to draw attention to the continuing crisis there. Yesterday the AP ran a photo of Palin there (above) with the caption “Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, centre, has her hair done during a visit to a cholera treatment centre set up by the NGO Samaritan’s Purse in Cabaret, Haiti, Saturday Dec. 11, 2010. Palin arrived Saturday in Haiti as part of a brief humanitarian mission. Dieu Nalio Chery / AP”

Emphasis mine. Cue media outrage.

HuffPo ran a piece (now updated) titled ‘Reading the Pictures: Palin Does Haiti Cholera: How’s My Hair? (and, Did AP Lend a Curl?. Which at least questioned the AP’s motives — there were a number of pictures focusing on Palin washing her hands. Though not one of Palin wiping her hand on a former president.

As it turned out the ‘hairdresser’ in question was Bristol Palin. But even if it wasn’t it’s worth asking what the big deal was. One suspects you’d be hard-pressed to find any politician on a trip like this who’d appear in front of a camera without some primping first.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.