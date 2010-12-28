FOX Pundit Says Sarah Palin Is Too Dumb To Take On Obama

Fox News analyst Juan Williams has never exactly been timid with his criticism of Sarah Palin but he took it to a new level this weekend on Fox News Sunday. Here’s Williams’ frank assessment of the 2012 GOP presidential field:

“This is such a weak field. It’s too weak, even, to exploit Obama’s considerable flaws…The only potential candidate who could match Obama in charisma is Sarah Palin and she can’t stand on the intellectual stage with Obama.”

Cue gasps from fellow panel members Dana Perino and Bill Kristol (naturally). Some might say Williams is picking up where Karl Rove left off and is merely voicing reality too many GOPer’s are unwilling to speak up about.

Meanwhile, could anything be better for Fox News than a on-air contretemps between Williams, who was welcomed into the Fox family following his NPR debacle with open arms and a multi-million dollar contract, and Sarah Palin, their star contributor? Video below.



