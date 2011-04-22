FOUND: Sarah Palin's Secret Campaign Manager In Iowa

Photo: Google

One of the games people running for president play is to pretend for as long as possible that they aren’t running for president so they don’t get embarrassed every time a poll comes out.That’s what Sarah Palin’s doing these days.



And of course she already has a secret unofficial campaign quarterback in Iowa who, of course, is saying that he has nothing to do with her.

His name’s Peter Singleton. He’s a California lawyer. And, per Neil King in the Wall Street Journal, he has spent the past 5 months driving around Iowa in rented cars schmoozing for Palin.

Singleton says he has never met or talked to Palin and has had no contact with any of her folks. Palin’s people say the same. Some Republicans in Iowa think that’s a crock. Others think Palin has already given up on Iowa.

Who is Singleton? A retired salesman for database giant Oracle.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.