Here Is The Sarah Palin Impersonator That Floored Everyone At CPAC Today

Before Egypt took over Twitter today, much of my Twitter feed was filled with excited tweets from this week’s big CPAC (Conservative Political Action Conference) convention about Sarah Palin walking through the crowds there.



Turned out it was a Sarah Palin look-alike. And apparently a good one!

Unless you got too close…she apparently couldn’t quite nail the accent.

According to the Blaze the woman’s real name is Patty Lyons and her website even calls her “the world’s premier Governor Palin impressionist”:

Behold for yourself.

