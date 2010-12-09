Sarah Palin: Julian Assange Is Misquoting Me! Technically I Never Said He Should Be "Hunted Down"

Photo: Roger H. Goun v. Flickr

In his lengthy op-ed yesterday Julian Assange noted once again that he if the rhetoric of numerous American pundits and politicians was anything to go by he was right to fear for his life. Then he made the smart SEO decision to name-check Sarah Palin.There have been dozens of serious calls in the US for me to be “taken out” by US special forces. Sarah Palin says I should be “hunted down like Osama bin Laden”, a Republican bill sits before the US Senate seeking to have me declared a “transnational threat” and disposed of accordingly.



Sarah Palin would like the world to know she is being misquoted. What she actually said was this:

He is an anti-American operative with blood on his hands. His past posting of classified documents revealed the identity of more than 100 Afghan sources to the Taliban. Why was he not pursued with the same urgency we pursue al Qaeda and Taliban leaders?

Of course, the urgency with which we pursue Al Qaeda and the Taliban frequently results in their death so one might argue Assange is really not that far off the mark. Still! Technically he misquoted her. Which would normally make him a member of the ‘lamestream’ media except Palin has already said “Assange is not a “journalist,” any more than the “editor” of al Qaeda’s new English-language magazine Inspire is a “journalist.”

So, the question that really remains is this: Can the Internet survive a head-on collision between Palin’s Facebook page and further Assanges leaks.

