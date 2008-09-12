Sarah Palin: I Might Go To War With Russia Over Georgia

FORT WAINWRIGHT, Alaska – Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin left open the option Thursday of waging war with Russia if it were to invade neighbouring Georgia and the former Soviet republic were a NATO ally. “We will not repeat a Cold War,” Palin said in her first television interview since becoming Republican John McCain’s vice presidential running mate two weeks ago



Palin told Charles Gibson of ABC News that she’d favour including Georgia and Ukraine, both former Soviet republics, in NATO despite opposition by Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin. Asked whether the United States would have to go to war with Russia if it invaded Georgia, and the country was part of NATO, Palin said: “Perhaps so.”

“I mean, that is the agreement when you are a NATO ally, is if another country is attacked, you’re going to be expected to be called upon and help,” she said.

