HOUSE OF THE DAY: Sarah Palin Shows Off Her Elk Taxidermy And Bear Rug

On last night’s premiere of Sarah Palin’s Alaska, a new miniseries on TLC, the politician and Fox News lackey went salmon fishing with her daughters, rock-climbed in Denali National park, and recorded a Fox News segment from the comforts of a tricked-out TV recording studio in her backyard.



What was most fascinating was seeing the innards of Palin’s home, a two-story concrete structure that happens to have zero basements, stunning taxidermy wall decor, a bear-carcass carpet (where the children do play), and a lakeside patio that Palin cheerfully refers to as her “concrete slab.”

All this, and the house is appraised for more than $500K.

