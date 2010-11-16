HOUSE OF THE DAY: Sarah Palin Shows Off Her Elk Taxidermy And Bear Rug

palin

On last night’s premiere of Sarah Palin’s Alaska, a new miniseries on TLC, the politician and Fox News lackey went salmon fishing with her daughters, rock-climbed in Denali National park, and recorded a Fox News segment from the comforts of a tricked-out TV recording studio in her backyard.

What was most fascinating was seeing the innards of Palin’s home, a two-story concrete structure that happens to have zero basements, stunning taxidermy wall decor, a bear-carcass carpet (where the children do play), and a lakeside patio that Palin cheerfully refers to as her “concrete slab.”

All this, and the house is appraised for more than $500K.

Palin's decor is certainly eclectic

Forget a stuffed animal, baby Tripp plays with a real bear-carcass rug

On a clear day you can see Russia

A make shift fence for privacy

Sarah lounges around just like the rest of us

The children enjoy shooting hoops in the driveway

The kitchen also has a desk for added office space

Security gates guard the stairs so baby Tripp stays safe

Palin keeps it simple with white walls throughout

There seems to be an animal theme... notice the fish hanging over the door

Even the carpets are white

Palin broadcasts live from her house for Fox

A make shift sign for her live broadcasts

A compass design on the floor keeps Palin going in the right direction

