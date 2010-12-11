Sarah Palin Has Nothing To Do In 2011 And Is Probably Running For President

Sarah Palin is on Time‘s cover this week. Jay Newton-Small, who writes regularly at Swampland, actually got some access to Palin, or at least her email, over the three months she spent on the story, and thinks all signs point towards Palin making a run.



If she runs, Palin would be the frontrunner. If she doesn’t run, she would be the Party’s most important kingmaker.

She certainly is sounding more and more bullish on a run. From when I began talking with her about a story more than three months ago till two days ago when I last exchanged e-mails with her, she has sounded increasingly interested in running. And if she doesn’t she’s going to be awfully bored next year: her speaking engagements have tapered off (as with other potential candidates, like New Gingrich, the Washington Speakers Bureau warns clients that these speakers may not be able to fulfil their contracts if they decide to run); her book tour has ended; her TLC series is ending soon. Palin plans a foreign trip early next year, tentatively planned to England and Israel amongst other countries – a must for presidential wannabes. But after that, her schedule, thus far, is clear.

So there’s that. Meanwhile this is probably the most interesting quote from the actual article:But Palin thinks Obama is vulnerable, and she implies that she is the one to take him on. “In battleground states, he’s polling at 40% or below,” she notes. “The country is rejecting his agenda … My vision of America is diametrically opposed to his. He sees America as the problem. I see America as the solution.” Asked what she makes of Obama’s presidency thus far, Palin quipped, “Two words: Jimmy Carter.” Asked who can beat him, she needed seven more: “Someone who can draw a sharp contrast.”

