Sarah Palin Has NOT Deleted 'Reload' Tweet Or Facebook Note

There appears to be a great deal of confusion on Twitter regarding whether Sarah Palin has deleted her original ‘Don’t Retreat, RELOAD’ tweet and corresponding Facebook note, the latter of which includes a crosshairs map of Dem districts including Rep. Gabrielle Giffords.



To be clear: She had deleted neither.

Her ‘Reload‘ tweet is still in her feed, and the Facebook note can be found here.

Furthermore, Rebecca Mansour, founder of Conservatives4Palin.com, notes that the Take Back the 20 site, which some people have noted has been scrubbed of the crosshairs map and mention of Gifford, is “no longer relevant now that the election is over.”

Related: Shot Representative Gabrielle Giffords Was On Sarah Palin’s “Hit List”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.