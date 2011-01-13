Sarah Palin's 'Blood Libel' Video Returned Online After Being Removed For Short While

Update: It’s back up. And nothing has been edited out. No word on why it was removed, or passworded for so long.



Update again. Politico’s Andy Barr reports it was a tech issue.

Previously:

Wow. Talk about making matters worse.

It appears Sarah Palin has already removed the video she released this morning accusing the media of ‘blood libel’ for connecting her to the shootings in Arizona.

The intention of her message was presumably to push back against elements of the media that have been connecting to the Giffords shooting. But she quickly found herself in equally hot water for using the term ‘blood libel’ (history here).

The rational for pulling the video is fuzzy — the note is still on her Facebook and the video has been playing across all the networks. By pulling it Palin is essentially admitting her mistake.

