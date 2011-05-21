WATCH: Sarah Palin Has A 'Fire In The Belly' For A Presidential Bid

Photo: Courtesy of Fox News

Although Sarah Palin has been coy about her presidential ambitions, the former Alaska governor reassured Fox News viewers last night that she does have a “fire in my belly” for a White House bid.In the interview, “On The Record” host Greta Van Susteren pressed Palin on whether she has the drive and the stamina to run for the Republican presidential nomination. WIth Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee now out of the race, Palin’s path to the GOP nomination is arguably a lot less difficult than it was last week.



Palin’s response:

“I think my problem is that I do have the fire in my belly,” Palin said. “I am so adamantly supportive of the good, traditional things about America and our free enterprise system and I want to make sure that America is put back on the right track and we will only do that by defeating Obama in 2012. I have that fire in my belly.”

She went on to say that she is still weighing the obstacles to making a bid, including whether she wants to again expose her family to the scrutiny of a presidential campaign.

Watch the full interview below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Click here for a breakdown of the 2012 GOP presidential field >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.