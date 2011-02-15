Sarah Palin Has A Campaign Manager

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin has hired a new chief of staff to manage her loose-knit political operation. His name is Michael Glassner, an attorney who served as an advisor to former Sen. Robert Dole (R-KA), the GOP’s 1996 Presidential nominee. CNN broke the news on Friday.



Ms. Palin’s campaign for the 2012 GOP presidential nomination has gone badly since the 2010 mid-term elections. She’s been unfocused and said some stupid things. Presumably, the addition of Mr. Glassner will tighten up her campaign operation, which is inexperienced on the national political stage.

Ms. Palin’s next public appearance will be on Long Island later this week. She is speaking to the Long Island Association at a luncheon at the Crest Hollow Country Club.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.