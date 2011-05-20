Sarah Palin Bashes Newt Gingrich For Capitulating To "Lamestream" Media Over Paul Ryan

Sarah Palin, who continues to try and scramble back into the media spotlight after tanking her career with her ‘blood libel’ attack on the media last January, has some…choice words for current GOP pariah Newt Gingrich.



On Sean Hannity last night Palin gave Newt a not-so-subtle smackdown for kowtowing to the media with his apology.

I don’t know why politicians feel the need to apologise for something they’ve said just because they’ve gone through a 24-hour news cycle of the lamestream media [in this case, the Wall St. Journal] giving them a hard time for something that they’ve said.

A politician either believes what they just said in an interview or they don’t believe what they just said. And if Newt Gingrich believes that it’s right-wing social engineering to undo Obamacare and reform Medicare and provide a safety net for our seniors who are going to need health care coverage than he should say that. Don’t apologise later just because the media has dinged you on what you just said.

Got that? NEVER apologise, even when doing so might save your political career. Video below.

video.foxnews.com

