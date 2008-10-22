Sarah Palin Grants Interviews To CNN, NBC News, Univision

It seems the Arctic chill Sarah Palin feels towards the media has thawed (either that or she’s getting desperate), because the Republican vice-presidential nominee has finally decided to grant interviews to CNN, NBC News and Univision.



LA Times: Today, Palin is speaking with CNN correspondent Drew Griffin during a campaign stop in Reno. Their 15-minute conversation will air repeatedly during this afternoon’s edition of “The Situation Room,” beginning at 1 p.m.

Then she’ll pop up on Univision this evening for her first interview with a Spanish-language network. Anchor Jorge Ramos spoke with the GOP candidate about her views on immigration, Latin American leaders and NAFTA, among other topics. The segment will run on the network’s 6:30 p.m. newscast, “Noticiero Univision,” with an extended version on the 10 p.m. news magazine “Aqui y Ahora.”

And tomorrow Palin will make her first appearance on NBC News when she and Sen. John McCain speak with anchor Brian Williams. The two-part interview will air Wednesday and Thursday on “NBC Nightly News.”

Won’t Campbell Brown be happy! (Well, I guess, she’d probably be happier if she was interviewing Palin, but it’s a start.)

