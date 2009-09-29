Sarah Palin: GOP Megastar

If you think Sarah Palin’s bizarre resignation from the Alaska governorship, not to mention the shots she’s taken in the media over her worldliness, has somehow dimmed her popularity among the right, you’re probably an MSNBC-watching coastal elite.



The base still loves her, and it’s silly to think Palinism won’t be a factor in the 2012 election.

Politico: As part of an effort to gauge Palin’s popularity with the rank and file beyond the Beltway, where the GOP establishment is lukewarm toward the charismatic former governor, POLITICO surveyed nearly 50 prominent Republican Party officials and politicians, representing every region of the country and ranging from statewide-elected officeholders to state legislators to state and county party chairs.

Some refused to talk about her at all. Others, mostly her critics, would do so only off the record. But taken as a whole, the body of interviews revealed that despite Palin’s high negative ratings in recent national polls, Republicans at the grass-roots level and their leaders still hold a very favourable impression of the former Alaska governor.

Westerners have a particular affinity for Palin, with many noting that she embodied the values of freedom and self-reliance.

We wouldn’t be surprise if, one day down the road, Sarah Palin made a third-party bid for President, especially if she were to run and lose in a GOP primary. She wouldn’t win, of course, but she’d have supporters in crucial geographies and demographics that would make the GOP nominee squirm.

