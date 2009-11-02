Sarah Palin: GOP Kingmaker

It really doesn’t matter if you think Sarah Palin is an ignorant bumpkin who came dangerously close to The White House.



She’s got power.

Just two days until the off-year, 2009 elections, her presence is being felt in races in New York and New Jersey.

In the NY-23 Congressional race, her endorsement of third party candidate Doug Hoffman helped push the moderate Republican candidate Dede Scozzafava out of the race. On her Facebook page, Palin thanked the “selfless” Scozzafava for dropping out of the race in the name of right-wing unity. (Whoops, Scozzafava is endorsing the Democratic candidate, but whatever, it’s a win for Palin).

And in another tri-candidate race, the NJ Gubernatorial election, Independent Chris Daggett tried claiming he got a personal request from Palin to drop out. She denies it, but it uinderlines the point that she’s a power player in this election, too.

Meanwhile, the old kingmaker Rush Limbaugh spoke highly of her on Fox News Sunday, saying she was definitely qualified to be President.

This doesn’t mean she’ll run or be competitive in 2012. But it does mean that through the 2010 midterms, she’s going to be all over the place, raising money, and helping to decide the fate of GOP candidates. it’s her party.

