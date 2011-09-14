rumour: Sarah Palin Had A One-Night Stand With A Future NBA Star When She Was A Sports Reporter In 1987

Sarah Palin and Glen Rice had a one-night stand when he was a college basketball star and she was a sports reporter for an Anchorage TV station in 1987, according to the National Enquirer.



The rumour will be confirmed in Joe McGinniss’ highly-anticipated book on Palin that’s set to come out next Tuesday, sources familiar with the contents of the book told the tabloid.

From The Enquirer:

Sarah hooked up with the NBA great, then a 6-foot-8 junior at the University of Michigan when he was playing in a college basketball tournament in Alaska in 1987, the book says. At the time, Sarah, just out of college, was working as a sports reporter for the Anchorage TV station KTUU.

There’s also this:

A publishing source told The Enquirer that McGinniss claims Sarah had a “fetish” for black men at the time and he quotes a friend as saying Sarah had “hauled (Rice’s) arse down.”

Rice played in the NBA from 1989-2004, making three All-Star teams.

The alleged one-night stand went down seven months before she got married to Todd Palin — though he was still “very much in the picture” at that time.

We might find out if there is truth to any of this when The Rogue: Searching For The Real Sarah Palin comes out on Sept. 20th.

According to the Enquirer, the book also says that Palin had an affair with her husband’s partner in a snowmobile dealership and that their marriage has been rocky for a while.

