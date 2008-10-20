Sarah Palin Gives SNL Best Ratings In 14 Years

When we found out that Sarah Palin would actually make an appearance on SNL this weekend, we expected viewership would be high. But it turns out that the appearance by the real life Caribou Barbie led at least 10.7 million viewers to tune in, the show’s highest viewership since it was hosted by America’s then-sweetheart Nancy Kerrigan.



Variety: According to Nielsen’s metered-market results, repping 56 of the nation’s biggest cities, the Peacock latenight program averaged a 10.7 rating/24 share — a whopping 161% improvement vs. the show’s October average of a year ago (4.1/10).

Through Saturday, it stood as the week’s No. 3 rated-program in the overnights, behind only ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” and CBS’ “CSI.”

“Saturday Night Live” hasn’t generated a higher overnight score since a March 1994 episode featuring Nancy Kerrigan as host and Aretha Franklin as musical guest.

