Here's Why FOX News Honcho Roger Ailes Is Mad At Sarah Palin...Again

If you feel like you’ve been seeing less of Sarah Palin on Fox News these days it may not be your imagination.



Palin’s relationship with Fox News head Roger Ailes continues to be rocky according to New York magazine’s Gabriel Sherman, who is currently writing a book about Fox News, which will feature Ailes as a central character.

Sherman reports that Ailes is angry that Palin went rogue and opted to announce that she wasn’t running for president on Mark Levin’s conservative talk-radio program instead of on Fox.

According to Sherman “Ailes was so mad, he considered pulling her off the air entirely until her $1 million annual contract expires in 2013.”

After the announcement, he called Fox’s executive vice-president Bill Shine into a meeting. Shine is the network’s principal point of contact with Palin. Ailes told him she had made a big mistake. “I paid her for two years to make this announcement on my network,” Ailes pointedly told Shine.

Sherman says Palin in angry that Fox is giving so much air time to Karl Rove, who was not nice to Palin during her short VP run. Silly and short-sighted on Palin’s part? To be sure. Though that has absolutely been her M.O. in the past.

To with: Things have been rocky between Ailes and Palin since she refused to take his advice following the Gabby Giffords shooting and remain quiet. At the time Ailes was so determined to keep her from reacting to the ‘crosshairs’ controversy on Fox that he forbid her to use the remote cameras the network had set up for her in her backyard in Alaska. Instead, against his advice, Palin recorded her now-infamous ‘blood libel’ response and posted it on Vimeo…a decision her campaign/brand never quite recovered from.

More recently, Ailes was quoted in Newsweek saying that he hired Palin because she was “hot.”

Palin’s contract with Fox is up in 2013.

Sarah Palin Got Scolded by Roger Ailes for Not Announcing Her Non-Candidacy on Fox News [New York]

