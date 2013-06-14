DRUDGE: Sarah Palin Is Coming Back To Fox News

Former Alaska Gov. and Republican vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin is rejoining Fox News as a contributor, according to The Drudge Report.



The reported move would reunite Palin and Fox after the two parties decided to part ways in late December. An announcement is expected sometime Thursday afternoon, according to The Drudge Report.

Palin’s first stint with the network as a paid contributor lasted three years.

It was not without its share of rough patches, such as when Palin posted a message to her Facebook wall alerting her followers that Fox had abruptly canceled her appearances in the heart of the 2012 campaign. The Daily Beast’s Howard Kurtz reported that Fox made a limited effort to keep Palin, offering her a new contract that was only a “fraction” of her previous $1 million annual salary.

At the time of Palin’s departure, Bill Shine, the network’s executive producer, said in a statement that the network had “thoroughly enjoyed” the relationship.

According to a study by University of Minnesota professor Eric Ostermeier, Palin appeared 150 times across the Fox networks during her three-year stint. She was paid an average of $15.85 per word, Ostermeier found.

After leaving the network, Palin has kept a relatively low profile, aside from a rousing speech she gave in March at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

