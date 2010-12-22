Sarah Palin Flip Flops And Decides The WikiLeaks Cables On Iran Are Very Useful

Sarah Palin has penned a long op-ed in USA Today about Iran at the fact it’s time for the U.S. to get tough!



She knows it’s time for the U.S. to get tough based on what was revealed in the WikiLeaks cables.

Iran continues to defy the international community in its drive to acquire nuclear weapons. Arab leaders in the region rightly fear a nuclear-armed Iran. We suspected this before, but now we know for sure because of leaked diplomatic cables. King Abdullah of Saudi Arabia “frequently exhorted the U.S. to attack Iran to put an end to its nuclear weapons program,” according to these communications. Officials from Jordan said the Iranian nuclear program should be stopped by any means necessary. Officials from the United Arab Emirates and Egypt saw Iran as evil, an “existential threat” and a sponsor of terrorism. If Iran isn’t stopped from obtaining nuclear weapons, it could trigger a regional nuclear arms race in which these countries would seek their own nuclear weapons to protect themselves.

These, of course are the same WikiLeaks cables that caused Palin to describe Julian Assange as an “anti-American operative with blood on his hands.” Turns out they have come in rather handy for Palin who is on a mission of late to buff up her foreign policy chops.

Perhaps Palin has merely come to some sort of personal ‘compromise’ with the reality of WikiLeaks. Or flip-flopped as the case may be.

