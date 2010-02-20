'Family Guy' Actress With Down Syndrome Fires Back; Sarah Palin 'Looking For Sympathy And Votes'

Sarah Palin came out swinging after an episode of Fox’s Family Guy referenced her family.



And now, the Family Guy voice actress is firing back.

Palin recently responded on Fox News’ The O’Reilly Factor about the show, which referenced her son, Trig, who has down syndrome. “Yeah, well, when is enough enough? And when are we going to be willing to say, you know, some things just aren’t really funny,” she said.

But the actress who played the Down syndrome character – and who has Down syndrome herself – found the episode “very funny.”

Actress Andrea Friedman told the New York Times in an email:

I guess former Governor Palin does not have a sense of humour. I thought the line “I am the daughter of the former governor of Alaska” was very funny. I think the word is “sarcasm.”

In my family we think laughing is good. My parents raised me to have a sense of humour and to live a normal life.

Apparently that wasn’t the full extent of the email. Palinsgates published the complete letter, sent to them by the actress’ father, that included this zinger:

My mother did not carry me around under her arm like a loaf of French bread the way former Governor Palin carries her son Trig around looking for sympathy and votes.

