Sarah Palin: Fear The Death Panels

Sarah Palin is certainly not shrinking from the public spotlight since leaving office in July.



On the day of President Obama’s big healthcare address to a joint-session of Congress, she’s back with a WSJ op-ed, hammering away at some familiar themes.

Now look at one way Mr. Obama wants to eliminate inefficiency and waste: He’s asked Congress to create an Independent Medicare Advisory Council—an unelected, largely unaccountable group of experts charged with containing Medicare costs. In an interview with the New York Times in April, the president suggested that such a group, working outside of “normal political channels,” should guide decisions regarding that “huge driver of cost . . . the chronically ill and those toward the end of their lives . . . .”

Given such statements, is it any wonder that many of the sick and elderly are concerned that the Democrats’ proposals will ultimately lead to rationing of their health care by—dare I say it—death panels? Establishment voices dismissed that phrase, but it rang true for many Americans. Working through “normal political channels,” they made themselves heard, and as a result Congress will likely reject a wrong-headed proposal to authorise end-of-life counseling in this cost-cutting context. But the fact remains that the Democrats’ proposals would still empower unelected bureaucrats to make decisions affecting life or death health-care matters. Such government overreaching is what we’ve come to expect from this administration.

Meanwhile, Marc Ambinder wonders why Sarah Palin has any credibility on this subject, and he challenges the media to find some conservatives with some healthcare policy chops (like, say, Newt Gingrich).

