LAME: US Weekly Falls For Fake Story Claiming Sarah Palin Called Christina Aguilera An 'Airhead'

Again: lame.



Less than two weeks after Rachel Maddow read a fake story about Sarah Palin on the air thinking it was real, US Weekly has done the same.

Gossip Cop spotted a post on the site (since removed) reporting that Sarah Palin had called Christina Aguilera an “airhead” on Sean Hannity‘s radio show following her national anthem performance at the Super Bowl. Their source? A satirical site called Super Tuesday News.

Probably the word “airhead” should have tipped them off — Palin may not be averse to outrageous labels (cf. Death Panels, Ground Zero Mosque) — but she’s not generally a name-caller, especially when it comes to women.

As noted, US Weekly has removed the post (is it even an insult to call them part of the lamestream media?…they are sort of the definition of it). But it does raise the question, perhaps observation is the better word, why people are so willing to believe absolutely nutty things about Palin.

Answer: She has lead the media world just close enough to nutty that the leap there is more of a nudge.

That said, all the more reason to fact-check and it’s not all that hard to used the Google.

See the full US Weekly post here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.