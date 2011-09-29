Sarah Palin Explains Why She Wouldn't Run For President

In an interview with Fox News’ On the Record with Greta Van Susteren, former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin offered the strongest hint yet that she may not seek the presidency.



After months of speculation, Palin publicly questioned it makes sense to seek the president, asking “Is a title worth it? Does a title shackle a person?”

“Someone like me who’s a maverick? I do go rogue and I call it like I see it and I don’t mind stirring it up in order to get people to think and debate aggressively to find solutions to the problems that our country is facing,” she continued.

“Somebody like me, is a title and a campaign too shackling? Does that prohibit me from being out there and out of a box, not allowing handlers to shape me and to force my message to be what’s going on, or what contributors or political pundits want it to be?” Palin said.

“Does a title take away my freedom to call it like I see it and to affect positive change that we need in this country? That’s the biggest contemplation piece in my process,” she said, adding, “You don’t need a title to make a difference,”

Palin, though, did indicate that she believe she could win the nomination if she were to run.

Palin also weighed in on the buzz surrounding New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s potential candidacy and Herman Cain’s recent success at the Florida Straw Poll — saying the media is creating a “quasi-reality show” around the election.

She added that “Herm Cain, is with all due respect, the flavour of the week.”

Watch the video below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.