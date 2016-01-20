Donald Trump just grabbed Sarah Palin's endorsement

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R) threw her support to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, according to a statement provided Tuesday to The New York Times.

“I’m proud to endorse Donald J. Trump for president,” the former Republican vice presidential nominee said.

Trump had repeatedly teased an endorsement event Tuesday evening in Ames, Iowa.

The Republican front-runner said earlier this week that he’d have a “major announcement” and a “very special guest” for his rally there.

Political observers had widely expected that Trump would be endorsed by Palin, who has spoken fondly about Trump’s campaign.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.