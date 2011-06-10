The NYT Would Like You To Read Sarah Palin's Emails For Them

On Friday, the State of Alaska will release over 24,000 (!) emails from Sarah Palin’s personal account.



Because Palin used her personal email to discuss state business when she was Governor of Alaska, the messages have been determined “public record.”

Exciting? Yes.

Overwhelming? Definitely.

For media outlets, the race to find and publish the juiciest exchanges is on. No easy feat with this number of messages.

Accordingly, the nation’s biggest newspapers have turned to its readers for help.

The New York Times posted on its “The Caucus” blog asking you to help in reading through the materials and pinpointing the best publishable tidbits.

Times reporters will be in Juneau, the state capital, to begin the process of reviewing the e-mails, which we will be posting on nytimes.com starting on Friday afternoon E.D.T. We’re asking readers to help us identify interesting and newsworthy e-mails, people and events that we may want to highlight. Interested users can fill out a simple form to describe the nature of the e-mail, and provide a name and e-mail address so we’ll know who should get the credit. Join us here on Friday afternoon and into the weekend to participate.

Though limiting the number of possible participants, the Washington Post is also asking for help:

That’s a lot of e-mail for us to review so we’re looking for some help from Fix readers to analyse, contextualize, and research those e-mails right alongside Post reporters over the days following the release. We are limiting this to just 100 spots for people who will work collaboratively in small teams to surface the most important information from the e-mails. Participants can join from anywhere with a computer and an Internet connection.

The race is on.

