Did Sarah Palin's Emails Just Confirm That Her Trig Pregnancy Was Fake?

Andrew Sullivan and others who have read one of Sarah Palin’s newly released emails think it supports the theory that her Trig pregnancy was a hoax.



For those who haven’t followed the Trig question closely, a few days after Trig’s “birth” in April 2008, Sarah Palin sent an email to friends and family announcing the birth.

The email was written in the voice of God (really), and it described how and why God had created Trig and bestowed him upon the Palins.

Many people have admired the email–and justifiably so.

But now Sullivan and others think it may inadvertently reveal that the pregnancy was faked.

Sarah Palin’s newly released emails show that the “God” email was written 11 days before it was sent. It was therefore written about 7 weeks before Trig’s expected due date (he was born 6 weeks early). It was also written about a week before Palin’s water allegedly broke, signalling that the baby would be born prematurely.

And yet it contained the following sentence:

I let Trig’s mum have an exceptionally comfortable pregnancy so she could enjoy every minute of it, and I even seemed to rush it along so she could wait until near the end to surprise you with the news…

The implication: How would Sarah Palin know 6 weeks before the due date and 1 week before her water broke that the pregnancy would be “exceptionally comfortable” and that God would seem to “rush it along”…unless she knew the outcome?

Andrew Sullivan observes that the “God” letter was reprinted almost verbatim in Palin’s book Going Rogue… except that the phrase “rush it along” was struck from the text.

The Immoral Minority has a similar take.

Do you know the truth about the Trig Palin birth question? Then help us answer it! The sooner we get the truth, the sooner we can stop wasting time on this.

See Also: Professor Thinks Palin Staged “Pregnant” Photo With Fake Pillow Belly

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.