Sarah Palin Eggs On Tea Partiers -- Threatens To Get Them Fired If They Vote To Raise Debt Ceiling

Photo: Wikimedia Creative Commons

Sarah Palin is apparently enjoying the Washington debt-ceiling clusterf*** from her perch in Alaska.She just weighed in on Facebook with a veiled threat against tea-party candidates who vote to raise the debt ceiling.



(Translation: C’mon, y’all, let’s make America default.)

And right now, those Tea Party candidates are making life miserable for House Speaker John Boehner, who is about to see his spending plan shot down by folks in his own party. And Mrs. Palin isn’t helping.

In her remarks, the possible 2012 presidential candidate invoked her patented “we the little people” shtick and tossed in a threat about “contested primaries.” The latter is presumably a reminder to the Tea Partiers that if they sell out on the debt-ceiling, their careers in DC will be short.

Sarah Palin:

Out here in proverbial politico flyover country, we little folk are watching the debt ceiling debate with great interest and concern. Today I re-read the open letter I wrote to Republican Freshman Members of Congress in November 2010, just days after they were ushered into office in an historic landslide victory due in large part to the activism of commonsense patriots who are considered part of the Tea Party movement. I respectfully ask these GOP Freshman to re-read this letter and remember us “little people” who believed in them, donated to their campaigns, spent hours tirelessly volunteering for them, and trusted them with our votes. This new wave of public servants may recall that they were sent to D.C. for such a time as this.

The original letter is pasted below, with added emphasis to certain passages that I feel are especially relevant to the current discussion.

All my best to you, GOP Freshmen, from up here in the Last Frontier.

Sincerely,

Sarah Palin

P.S. Everyone I talk to still believes in contested primaries.

(Read Palin’s letter to the Tea Party freshmen here).

