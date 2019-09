Sarah Palin, speaking with Bill O’Reilly last night, has stepped out in front of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill debate and suggested that President Obama call on the Dutch, ever skilled in the production of dikes, to help us solve this problem.



Via Talking Points Memo:



