Sarah Palin To Skip First GOP Presidential Debate

When Republican presidential candidates meet for the first debate of the 2012 election season, the most famous among them will be noticeably absent.



The Denver Post reports that Sarah Palin is scheduled to host a “Tribute to the Troops With Sarah Palin” in Colorado on May 2nd. That just happens to be the date of the first GOP presidential primary debate in Simi Valley, California.

Palin has remained ambiguous about her 2012 presidential intentions, telling Fox Business News last week that she is “months away” from a decision. In the meantime, she seems content to fuel the will-she-or-won’t-she frenzy.

