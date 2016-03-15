Sarah Palin abruptly cancels Donald Trump event after husband injured in snowmobile accident

Sarah Palin canceled an appearance at a Donald Trump rally on Monday after the former governor’s husband was hospitalized following a snow machine crash, the GOP presidential frontrunner’s campaign said.

“Todd Palin was in a bad snow machine accident last night and is currently hospitalized,” the Trump statement said in a statement.

It continued: “Governor Palin is returning to Alaska to be with her husband and looks forward to being back on the campaign trail soon. Mr. Trump’s thoughts and prayers are with the Palin family at this time.”

Palin, a former Alaska governor and the GOP’s 2008 vice-presidential nominee, has been stumping for Trump in Florida in the days leading up to the state’s key primary.

