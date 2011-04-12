MORE POWER TO HIM: Sarah Palin Supports Donald Trump's Birther Investigations

Sarah Palin thinks Donald Trump should continue his investigation into President Barack Obama‘s place of birth.



“More power to him,” the former Vice Presidential candidate told Jeanine Pirro on Fox News. “He’s not just throwing stones from the sidelines. He’s digging in there. He’s paying for researchers to find out why President Obama would have spent $2 million dollars not to show his birth certificate.”

(Yes, she did say exactly those words.)

Palin also admitted she believes Obama was born in Hawaii but simultaneously left the door open just a bit.

“Well, you know, I think that he was born in Hawaii because there was a birth announcement put in the newspaper, but obviously if there’s something there that the president doesn’t want people to see on that birth certificate,” she said. “He’s going to great lengths to make sure it isn’t shown. And that’s kind of perplexing for a lot of people.”

Video below.



