The Documentary Sarah Palin Is Dreading Comes Out Tomorrow

Nothing in Broomfield’s documentary compares to the tabloid-ready allegations levied against Palin in Joe McGinniss’s recent biography, The Rogue: Searching for the Real Sarah Palin. McGinniss writes of Palin blowing lines of cocaine off a 55-gallon oil drum and sleeping with then-Michigan college basketball star Glen Rice while serving as a local news sportscaster. “I kind of like Sarah Palin for doing cocaine and sleeping with Glen Rice. It makes her kind of human and wonderful,” said Broomfield with a chuckle. “Of course I heard stories about her and Todd taking drugs and a lot of stories about her temper as a mother, but I didn’t really feel like that was part of my remit. Who hasn’t done drugs at some point or another? If you’re going to bring somebody down, I would bring somebody down for other reasons.”



As for the rumours in McGinniss’s book that Trig Palin—Palin’s youngest child, who has Down syndrome—isn’t her son, Broomfield claims he investigated the matter in “great detail” and conducted several interviews with Shailey Tripp, a woman who claimed she massaged Palin months before she gave birth and found no evidence she was pregnant. However, Broomfield said he was unable to verify any of Tripp’s claims, and all the witnesses she produced who she claimed observed Palin go in for the massage denied the accusation.

