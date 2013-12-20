Sarah Palin Defends 'Duck Dynasty' Star's Anti-Gay Remarks In Heated Facebook Post

While many were offended by “Duck Dynasty” patriarch Phil Robertson’s anti-gay comments in a bombshell new GQ interview leading A&E to suspend him from the show, the conservative reality TV star still has at least one big fan in Sarah Palin.

The politician has come out in defence of Robertson, expressing her support via Twitter and Facebook following Wednesday’s backlash:

Free speech is an endangered species. Those “intolerants” hatin’ and taking on the Duck Dynasty patriarch for voicing his personal opinion are taking on all of us.

Palin’s point of view has clearly struck a chord with “Duck Dynasty” fans, who have “liked” the comment 212,000 times, shared it 31,000 times, and left nearly 13,000 comments on her Facebook page.

Most comments are in support of Palin and Robertson:

Palin and Robertson first bonded during an NRA convention over the summer. Most recently, the two spent time together when Palin’s “Good Tidings and Great Joy: Protecting the Heart of Christmas” book tour stopped at the Robertson’s hometown in Louisiana earlier this month.

Palin has even commended Phil Robertson’s open view against abortion.

“Phil Robertson offered some of their refreshing trademark plainspoken talk that so many crave from our leaders in Washington,” Palin wrote in a Facebook photo caption on Aug. 21. “Speaking on the issue of the sanctity of life, Phil reminds us that all life is God-given, no matter how small or how special.”

Palin also argued that Washington, D.C., should be more like the “Duck Dynasty” family.

“To our GOP leaders in Washington, especially — this is what Americans desire and deserve; we’re not rooting for your social truces. As Phil so rightly asks, ‘What in the world has happened to us? Kudos to these Duck dudes for speaking their minds, and for their boldness in living the American dream of LIFE, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness — reminding us all that it’s only with freedom that anything is possible.”

