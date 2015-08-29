Sarah Palin defends Donald Trump: 'WTH, LAMESTREAM MEDIA!'

Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Sarah Palin published a Facebook note on Friday attacking the media for questioning Donald Trump about his knowledge of the Bible.

“WTH, LAMESTREAM MEDIA! STAY OUT OF MY BIBLE,” Palin wrote.

After Trump, the Republican presidential primary frontrunner, touted his appreciation of the Bible on the campaign trail, the hosts of Bloomberg TV’s “With All Due Respect” asked him to name his favourite verse during an interview on Wednesday.

Trump dodged the question and argued he didn’t want “to get into specifics” because “it’s very personal.”

Palin’s note included a link to a blog post defending Trump for ignoring what it described as a “gotcha” question. On Facebook, Palin expanded on this idea.

“WTH? Lamestream media asks GOP personal, spiritual ‘gotchas’ that they’d NEVER ask Hillary, or they’d feed the question to her and/or liberal cohorts before they asked it on-air (we know how these things work, lapdog media… the public’s on to you), so good on Trump for screwing with the reporter,” Palin wrote, adding, “By the way, even with my reading scripture everyday I wouldn’t want to answer the guy’s question either… it’s none of his business; it IS personal; what the heck does it have to do with serving as commander-in-chief.”

Palin is scheduled to interview Trump on Friday evening on One America News Network at 10 p.m.

Read her full note below.

NOW WATCH: Chilling predictions for what the world will look like in a decade



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.