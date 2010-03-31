Sarah Palin Series Debuts Thursday

Lauren Streib
sarah palin

The day has finally come.

Sarah Palin will make her host debut on Fox News’ Real American Stories  at 10 pm ET.

The first show will feature a guest lineup that includes country singer Toby Keith, hip hop star LL Cool J and former GE CEO Jack Welch, as well as a Marine and a philanthropic stock broker.

It will broadcast in the place of Great Van Sustern’s On The Record and will re-air on Sunday nights at 9 pmET.

It will be an interesting peek into what to expect from her her style – and ratings—before her TLC series hits airwaves as announced last week.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.